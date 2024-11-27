What is the latest on Penn State DE commit Chaz Coleman?

Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren is one step closer to being the first Nittany Lion to win the John Mackey Award.
Penn State star defensive end Abdul Carter has been named a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
The Penn State Nittany Lions tip-off against the Fordham Rams on Monday in game one of the Sunshine Slam.
What does the Penn State football scholarship chart look like heading into next season?
Mack Brown's departure from Chapel Hill could be big news for Penn State on the recruiting trail.
Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren is one step closer to being the first Nittany Lion to win the John Mackey Award.
Penn State star defensive end Abdul Carter has been named a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
The Penn State Nittany Lions tip-off against the Fordham Rams on Monday in game one of the Sunshine Slam.