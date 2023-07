Penn State football received its 23rd verbal commitment of its class of 2024 as four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews (Brookline, MA.) announced his pledge to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Andrews becomes the fourth defensive lineman of the class, joining Mylachi Williams, DeAndre Cook and Xavier Gilliam.

Let's take a quick look on what Andrews' commitment means for the Nittany Lions' class and what he will bring to the program when he arrives on campus.