On Thursday, Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media inside the Lasch Football Complex to discuss the Penn State football program heading into the summer.

James Franklin is "very excited" about the defensive tackles...

While many Penn State fans are worried about the defensive tackle position, it doesn't seem to be a major worry for Franklin. On Thursday, Franklin mentioned how excited he was about the defensive tackle group this fall after the position group had a strong spring. He also pointed out that he believes the size of his defensive line will be a strength this season which is notable since following the NIttany Lions' beatdown at the hands of Michigan last October, Franklin noted the program needed to get bigger on the lines of scrimmage.

There is no set QB1 yet..

While many including writers who cover the program have penciled in Drew Allar as the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions. That's far from the truth according to Franklin. As of Thursday, the Nittany Lions have ongoing battles at each position including quarterback. That being said, Franklin seems to be excited about where Allar is in his development and points to the poise he showed as a true freshman last year as things you simply can't teach.

Everyone is healthy .... Theo Johnson's legal issues

Penn State was missing quite a few players this spring due to injury but all are "ready to go" heading into the summer according to Franklin. That would include the likes of Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren, Tyler Elsdon, and Coziah Izzard. In terms of Theo Johnson's legal issues, Franklin wouldn't get into specifics but noted that Penn State is doing its own research on what happened.

On the hire of Bob Palko

Franklin says that Bob Palko has been someone that he has been talking to Palko for the last four, or five years about potentially jumping to the college football level. Franklin says it works out well for Palko who retired from coaching this offseason as the way that the job is set up at Penn State is a "retirement job". Overall, it sounds like Palko is someone Franklin has admired for quite a while now, and finally got the opportunity to get him on the staff this week. "I think he'll be a really good resource for our players."

On the addition of Dante Cephas