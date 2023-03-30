News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-30 06:57:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Where does Mike Rhoades salary rank among the rest of the Big Ten?

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Basketball officially has a head coach and its former Virginia Commonwealth University head coach Mike Rhoades as the Pennsylvania native has returned home to coach the Nittany Lions.

Penn State typically doesn’t release the contract numbers for coaches, but this time they did release the numbers and coach Mike Rhoades is set to $3.4 million in year one.

Now how does that compare to the rest of the Big Ten Conference? Let’s take a look at what every other coach in the conference currently makes per year according to USA Today.

DON'T HAVE RIVALS PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Tom Izzo (Michigan State) — $5.73 million

Brad Underwood (Illinois) — $4.6 million

Kevin Willard (Maryland) — $3.9 million

Greg Gard (Wisconsin) — $3.63 million

Juwan Howard (Michigan) — $3.61 million

Matt Painter (Purdue) — $3.58 million

Chris Holtmann (Ohio State) — $3.5 million

Mike Rhoades (Penn State) -- $3.4 million

Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska) — $3.25 million

Steve Pikiell (Rutgers) — $3.25 million

Fran McCaffery (Iowa) — $3.2 million

Mike Woodson (Indiana) — $3.07 million

Chris Collins (Northwestern) — $2.89 million

Ben Johnson (Minnesota) — $2.09 million

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}