Where does Mike Rhoades salary rank among the rest of the Big Ten?
Penn State Basketball officially has a head coach and its former Virginia Commonwealth University head coach Mike Rhoades as the Pennsylvania native has returned home to coach the Nittany Lions.
Penn State typically doesn’t release the contract numbers for coaches, but this time they did release the numbers and coach Mike Rhoades is set to $3.4 million in year one.
Now how does that compare to the rest of the Big Ten Conference? Let’s take a look at what every other coach in the conference currently makes per year according to USA Today.
Tom Izzo (Michigan State) — $5.73 million
Brad Underwood (Illinois) — $4.6 million
Kevin Willard (Maryland) — $3.9 million
Greg Gard (Wisconsin) — $3.63 million
Juwan Howard (Michigan) — $3.61 million
Matt Painter (Purdue) — $3.58 million
Chris Holtmann (Ohio State) — $3.5 million
Mike Rhoades (Penn State) -- $3.4 million
Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska) — $3.25 million
Steve Pikiell (Rutgers) — $3.25 million
Fran McCaffery (Iowa) — $3.2 million
Mike Woodson (Indiana) — $3.07 million
Chris Collins (Northwestern) — $2.89 million
Ben Johnson (Minnesota) — $2.09 million
