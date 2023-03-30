Penn State Basketball officially has a head coach and its former Virginia Commonwealth University head coach Mike Rhoades as the Pennsylvania native has returned home to coach the Nittany Lions.

Penn State typically doesn’t release the contract numbers for coaches, but this time they did release the numbers and coach Mike Rhoades is set to $3.4 million in year one.

Now how does that compare to the rest of the Big Ten Conference? Let’s take a look at what every other coach in the conference currently makes per year according to USA Today.