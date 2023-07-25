The Nittany Lions received two first-place votes in the process. Ohio State received eight while the Michigan Wolverines received 27 as most of the Big Ten's writers believe that Jim Harbaugh's program is on track to win a third-straight Big Ten East crown.

In this year's media poll from Cleveland.com, the Penn State Nittany Lions were picked to finish third in the Big Ten East; they finished with 192 points, behind Michigan and Ohio State, who were selected to finish first and second, respectively.

The Big Ten is one of a few conferences that does not do an official Big Ten media preseason poll. Thankfully, Cleveland.com does an unofficial Big Ten media preseason poll. In total, there are 37 voters who cover each of the Big Ten's 14 programs.

Notably, the two writers who chose Penn State to win the East also chose the Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten, the predictions seeing James Franklin's program defeat Iowa or Wisconsin. All in all, the Big Ten East winner from each of the 37 voters was also projected to win the conference title in Indianapolis.

After the Nittany Lions, the Big Ten East projected order of finish is Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Indiana.

Coming out of the West, a majority believe Luke Fickell will quickly return Wisconsin to prominence, with the Badgers receiving 20 first-place votes. Notably, however, they finished just one point ahead of Iowa overall, so despite the 20 first-place votes, it appears there's a quality group as well that the Badgers may not just be ready yet to get back to Indianapolis. Iowa received 16 first-place votes, while Minnesota also garnered one first-place vote. Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, and Northwestern fill out the fourth through seventh spots in the Big Ten West.

Penn State this fall will look to follow up their fourth 11-win season under head coach James Franklin which included the program's first Rose Bowl victory since 1994. The Nittany Lions will have a new signal caller under center as Drew Allar takes over for Sean Clifford, who moved onto the NFL after six years in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions start their 2023 season on September 2 at 7:30 p.m. as they host the West Virginia Mountaineers.