 Where is the Penn State Football staff out recruiting this Thursday?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-09 07:34:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Where is the Penn State Football staff out recruiting this Thursday?

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Things are definitely winding down a bit, with essentially two days left out on the road and the staff has just a few more home visits to get in. On top of that Penn State is using one of their 15 bowl practices tomorrow and will have three coaches back on the road running that with the graduate assistants.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}