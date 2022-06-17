 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Recruiting: Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-17 21:27:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Blanding commitment

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football has added a new commitment today as class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding has become the 13th member of the Nittany Lions WeAre23 recruiting class.

With Blanding now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?

Penn State moves up to the number seven overall spot in the Rivals rankings and is also now within striking distance of Ohio State for the sixth spot and could surpass the Buckeyes by landing another commit.

Here's the full top-10 as of Friday night....

1. Notre Dame

2. Texas Tech

3. Cincinnati

4. Northwestern

5. Clemson

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Georgia

9. USC

10. Michigan State

THE B1G RANKINGS....

4. Northwestern

6. Ohio State

7. Penn state

10. Michigan State

14. Minnesota

T-17. Iowa

T-17. Rutgers

27. Wisconsin

29. Nebraska

33. Purdue

37. Michigan

39. Illinois

77. Indiana

81. Maryland

WeAre23 CLASS -- POSITION BREAKDOWN...

And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions' 2022 class:

Quarterbacks: 1 — Marcus Stokes

Running Backs: 0

Wide Receivers: 2 — Ejani Shakir, Yazeed Haynes

Tight Ends: 2 — Andrew Rappleya, Joey Schlaffler

Offensive Linemen: 4 — Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams, Joshua Miller, Anthony Donkoh

Defensive Ends: 1— Jameial Lyons

Defensive Tackles: 1 — Tyriq Blanding

Linebackers: 0

Cornerbacks: 2 — Lamont Payne, Conrad Hussey

Safeties: 0

Athletes: 1 — Mathias Barnwell

Specialists: 0

{{ article.author_name }}