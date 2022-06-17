Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Blanding commitment
Penn State Football has added a new commitment today as class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding has become the 13th member of the Nittany Lions WeAre23 recruiting class.
With Blanding now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?
Penn State moves up to the number seven overall spot in the Rivals rankings and is also now within striking distance of Ohio State for the sixth spot and could surpass the Buckeyes by landing another commit.
Here's the full top-10 as of Friday night....
1. Notre Dame
2. Texas Tech
3. Cincinnati
4. Northwestern
5. Clemson
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Georgia
9. USC
10. Michigan State
THE B1G RANKINGS....
4. Northwestern
6. Ohio State
7. Penn state
10. Michigan State
14. Minnesota
T-17. Iowa
T-17. Rutgers
27. Wisconsin
29. Nebraska
33. Purdue
37. Michigan
39. Illinois
77. Indiana
81. Maryland
WeAre23 CLASS -- POSITION BREAKDOWN...
And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions' 2022 class:
Quarterbacks: 1 — Marcus Stokes
Running Backs: 0
Wide Receivers: 2 — Ejani Shakir, Yazeed Haynes
Tight Ends: 2 — Andrew Rappleya, Joey Schlaffler
Offensive Linemen: 4 — Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams, Joshua Miller, Anthony Donkoh
Defensive Ends: 1— Jameial Lyons
Defensive Tackles: 1 — Tyriq Blanding
Linebackers: 0
Cornerbacks: 2 — Lamont Payne, Conrad Hussey
Safeties: 0
Athletes: 1 — Mathias Barnwell
Specialists: 0
