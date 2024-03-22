Which Penn State Nittany Lions are moving onto the NCAA Semifinals?
Entering Friday morning, eight Nittany Lions entered the day still in contention for All-American status and an individual national title. As the quarterfinals finished up on Friday afternoon, six Nittany Lions will be mvoing onto the semifinals on Firday evenign while two have been sent to the consolation bracket.
Below, you can find which Nittany Lions are moving onto the semfinals, which Nittany Lions are in the consolation brackets, and the team scores.
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board | Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board
HOW TO FOLLOW NCAA SEMIFINALS
WHAT: NCAA's Wrestling Championships Semfinals
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN | ESPN+
HOW TO LISTEN: LionsVision | Penn State Athletics App
OTHER IMPORTANT LINKS:
- Mat Assignments: Bubbaland | Penn State Wrestling Twitter
- Team Scores: Penn State Wrestling Club | Track Wrestling
- Full Brackets: NCAA
WHICH NITTANY LIONS ARE MOVING ON TO THE SEMIFINALS?
Beau Bartlett (141): Beau Bartlett defeated Minnesota' Vance Vombauer and will now face North Carolina's Lachlan mcNeil who defeated Real Woods of Iowa 7-1.
Levi Haines (157): Levi Haines took care of business against Nebraska's Peyton Robb, defeating the Huskers wrestler 8-0. He will now face Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian who defeated No. 4 seed Ed Scott in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Mitchell Mesenbrink (165): There appears to be no slowing down Mitchell Mesenbrink as he picked up a 6-1 win over Michigan's Cam Amine in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. Next up is Iowa's Mikey Caliendo. When the two met back in February, Mesenbrink defeated Caliendo 12-6.
Carter Starocci (174): Despite a bad leg and certainly not wrestling at 100%, Carter Starocci's pursuit of his fourth national championship lives on as he dispatched No. 1 seed Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals. Next up for Starocci is Michigan's Shane Griffith.
Aaron Brooks (197): Brooks continues to be on a whole different level than his opponents. He picked up a pin less than three minutes into his quarterfinals matchup against Oklahoma's Stephen Buchanan., He'll move onto face Mizzouri's Rocky Elam, the No. 12 seed who has dispatched of Cornell's Jacob Cardenas (No. 5) and Lehigh's Michael Beard (No. 4) in his last two matches.
Greg Kerkvliet (285): In the closest win of the day for Penn State, Greg Kerkvliet defeated Ohio State's Nick Feldman 1-0. He'll face Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz later on Friday.
WHICH NITTANY LIONS ARE IN THE CONSOLATION BRACKETS?
Braeden Davis (125): After falling in the quarterfinals to Arizona State's Richard Figueroa 3-2, Davis has moved into the consolation bracket as he still looks to earn All-American status as a true freshman.
Aaron Nagao (133): Nagao continues to bounce back from his tough loss on Thursday and defeated Mizzouri's Kade Moore in wrestlebacks.
Tyler Kasak (149): Kasak picked up a quick win on Friday defeating Cornell's Ethan Fernandez with a pin in 36 seconds.
Bernie Truax (184): In a bit of a weird match, Truax fell to Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott, the No. 3 seed. Truax appeared to injure his leg in the match, requiring injury time before returning to action.
HOW BIG IS PENN STATE'S LEAD IN THE TEAM SCORES?
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|SCORE
|
1
|
Penn State
|
84.5
|
2
|
Michigan
|
50.5
|
3
|
Arizona State
|
44.5
|
4
|
Iowa State
|
41.5
|
5
|
Iowa
|
40.5
|
6
|
Ohio State
|
35.5
|
7
|
Virginia Tech
|
34.5
|
8
|
NC State
|
33.0
|
9
|
Oklahoma State
|
32.0
|
10
|
Missouri
|
31.0
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board