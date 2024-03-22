Below, you can find which Nittany Lions are moving onto the semfinals, which Nittany Lions are in the consolation brackets, and the team scores.

Entering Friday morning, eight Nittany Lions entered the day still in contention for All-American status and an individual national title. As the quarterfinals finished up on Friday afternoon, six Nittany Lions will be mvoing onto the semifinals on Firday evenign while two have been sent to the consolation bracket.

Beau Bartlett (141): Beau Bartlett defeated Minnesota' Vance Vombauer and will now face North Carolina's Lachlan mcNeil who defeated Real Woods of Iowa 7-1.

Levi Haines (157): Levi Haines took care of business against Nebraska's Peyton Robb, defeating the Huskers wrestler 8-0. He will now face Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian who defeated No. 4 seed Ed Scott in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Mitchell Mesenbrink (165): There appears to be no slowing down Mitchell Mesenbrink as he picked up a 6-1 win over Michigan's Cam Amine in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. Next up is Iowa's Mikey Caliendo. When the two met back in February, Mesenbrink defeated Caliendo 12-6.

Carter Starocci (174): Despite a bad leg and certainly not wrestling at 100%, Carter Starocci's pursuit of his fourth national championship lives on as he dispatched No. 1 seed Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals. Next up for Starocci is Michigan's Shane Griffith.

Aaron Brooks (197): Brooks continues to be on a whole different level than his opponents. He picked up a pin less than three minutes into his quarterfinals matchup against Oklahoma's Stephen Buchanan., He'll move onto face Mizzouri's Rocky Elam, the No. 12 seed who has dispatched of Cornell's Jacob Cardenas (No. 5) and Lehigh's Michael Beard (No. 4) in his last two matches.

Greg Kerkvliet (285): In the closest win of the day for Penn State, Greg Kerkvliet defeated Ohio State's Nick Feldman 1-0. He'll face Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz later on Friday.



