Who are the top future QBs to watch out for in the Midwest?

Not too long ago, Nittany Nation caught up with QB Collective trainer Brad Maendler to talk about Class of 2022 Penn State signee and four-star QB Drew Allar before he arrives at Penn State this upcoming January. Now that Penn State has their quarterback spot wrapped up for the class of 2022, it’s time to look at who might be up next and Maendler has a few guys who are already starting to shine early on.

“He’s a quarterback out of Findlay High School (OH). He is the younger brother of Luke Mongtomery, who is one of the top 2023 players in the country. But, Ryan already has five power-five offers from schools like Penn State and Michigan. I call him Drew Allar 2.0 because he’s really sort of very similar with his body makeup, similar arm talent and he’s going to be a big kid. They are very similar in that respect.”

“There’s a 2026 in Columbus, Ohio and his name is Levi Davis. This kid is going to be special. He's also one of the best basketball players in Ohio for his age. His Dad played quarterback at Indiana, his Mom was a track star, his brother is a QB at Bowling Green and his sister is a volleyball player at Kansas. So the athleticism runs throughout his family. He has it all, arm talent, speed and vision are all there.”