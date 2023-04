Penn State on Monday evening picked up commitment No. 8 in the 2024 recruiting cycle when Florida DB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter made his decision. It was the Nittany Lions' second commitment in four days, joining high four-star RB Quinton Martin, who committed to the Nittany Lions last Friday.

Now with eight commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which ranks seventh in the country, Penn State fans may be wondering who could be the ninth commitment in the cycle for the Nittany Lions?

Happy Valley Insider takes a look at several prospects that we're feeling good about for the Nittany Lions and could announce sooner than later.