The offseason changes to Penn State's wide receiver room continues. According to reports, redshirt freshman Carmelo Taylor is no longer with the team. This is reflected by Taylor no longer being listed on the team's official roster , and has been confirmed by Happy Valley Insider staff.

With this departure, Taylor becomes the fourth wide receiver to leave the program this offseason. Cristian Driver entered the transfer portal in December, and has since joined Minnesota. KeAndre Lambert-Smith , now committed to Auburn, as well as Malik McClain entered the portal during this spring portal period. The Nittany Lions now have nine scholarship wide receivers on their roster.

Taylor was the lone wide receiver signed by Penn State in their 2023 recruiting class. He came to Happy Valley as a three-star recruit from Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia.

Taylor's commitment was one of the oddest ones of the James Franklin Era. When Taylor committed to Penn State, many viewed South Carolina as his leader. Taylor chose to commit to Penn State while the team was in a practice for fall camp, leading to the rare scenario where news of the commitment broke before Franklin had sent out his standard commitment Tweet. This led to its fair share of confusion at the time.