The spring transfer portal window has officially closed. For the most part, Penn State made it through the spring window without suffering any major blows to their roster. However, one tough loss they suffered was the departure of safety King Mack.

Mack officially entered the portal ahead of last Thursday's midnight deadline to do so. The true sophomore was coming off a promising freshman campaign in which he recorded just 3 tackles, but always flashed and was always noticeable when he was on the field for the Nittany Lion defense.

The question now becomes how losing Mack will impact the safety room moving forward.