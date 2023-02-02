News More News
WPIAL Today Offseason Football Spotlight: Jamel Mitchell

Jonathan Magusiak
WPIAL Today

Now that we are in the offseason, this is a time where a lot of high school football prospects from around the country start to talk more with colleges as they see an uptick in their recruitments. Other may not be so luck as recruits tend to fly under the radar from time to time.

With that being said, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to team up with WPIAL Today's Jonathan Magusiak as he will choose one high school football recruit to profile in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!

Today, we take a look at 2025 linebacker Jamel Mitchell.

GPA: 3.6

Vertical: 34 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.55

100 Meter Dash: 9.65

Bench Max: 235 LBS

Squat Max: 325 LBS

Dead Max: 395 LBS

185 Bench Press (Reps): 23

2022 FULL GAME STATS....

GAME 1 vs Canton (PA) – 8 tackles, 1 sack

GAME 2 vs Ellwood City – 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF

GAME 3 vs Cornell – 6 tackles, 1 sack

GAME 4 vs Shenango – 7 tackles, INT Return TD

GAME 5 vs Rochester – 8 tackles

GAME 6 vs Laurel – 3 tackles

GAME 7 vs Springdale – 3 tackles

GAME 8 vs Northgate – 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt

GAME 9 vs South Side Beaver – 3 tackles

GAME 10 vs Summit Academy – 3 tackles, 1 sack

Class A WPIAL Playoffs

1st Round vs Burgettstown – 4 tackles, 1 forced INT

WPIAL Quarterfinals vs Laurel – 11 tackles, 2 pass deflections

WPIAL Semi-Finals vs Rochester -- 4 tackles

WPIAL Championship vs Bishop Canevin – 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced INTS, and 1 FF

Class A PIAA State Playoffs

PIAA Semi-Finals vs Port Allegheny – 8 tackles, 2 FF, 1 sack

PIAA Class A Championship vs Steelton-Highspire – 7 tackles

GETTING TO KNOW JAMEL MITCHELL....

How old are you? 15

When did you start playing football? 8 years old (3rd grade)

Favorite teammate ever? Kaden Fisher

Favorite thing about football? CONTACT

Dream College? Penn State

Most tackles in one game? – 35

What NFL player would you say resemble the most? – Micah Parsons

Goals for 2023? – Get an offer from a college to play football

Favorite NFL player? – Aaron Rodgers

Top 5 NFL players of all-time? – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Randy Moss, and Barry Sanders

Favorite NBA team? – Warriors

Favorite NFL team? – Packers

Favorite Rapper/Artist? – Youngboy NBA

Top 5 Rappers – Youngboy NBA, Lil Tjay, Polo G, 50 Cent, and Juice WRLD

Favorite hobby outside of football? – Lifting

Favorite TV Show? – Henry Danger

Favorite Movie? – Rush Hour

Favorite Food? – Ramen Noodles

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}