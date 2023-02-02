WPIAL Today Offseason Football Spotlight: Jamel Mitchell
Now that we are in the offseason, this is a time where a lot of high school football prospects from around the country start to talk more with colleges as they see an uptick in their recruitments. Other may not be so luck as recruits tend to fly under the radar from time to time.
With that being said, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to team up with WPIAL Today's Jonathan Magusiak as he will choose one high school football recruit to profile in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!
Today, we take a look at 2025 linebacker Jamel Mitchell.
GPA: 3.6
Vertical: 34 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.55
100 Meter Dash: 9.65
Bench Max: 235 LBS
Squat Max: 325 LBS
Dead Max: 395 LBS
185 Bench Press (Reps): 23
2022 FULL GAME STATS....
GAME 1 vs Canton (PA) – 8 tackles, 1 sack
GAME 2 vs Ellwood City – 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF
GAME 3 vs Cornell – 6 tackles, 1 sack
GAME 4 vs Shenango – 7 tackles, INT Return TD
GAME 5 vs Rochester – 8 tackles
GAME 6 vs Laurel – 3 tackles
GAME 7 vs Springdale – 3 tackles
GAME 8 vs Northgate – 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt
GAME 9 vs South Side Beaver – 3 tackles
GAME 10 vs Summit Academy – 3 tackles, 1 sack
Class A WPIAL Playoffs
1st Round vs Burgettstown – 4 tackles, 1 forced INT
WPIAL Quarterfinals vs Laurel – 11 tackles, 2 pass deflections
WPIAL Semi-Finals vs Rochester -- 4 tackles
WPIAL Championship vs Bishop Canevin – 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced INTS, and 1 FF
Class A PIAA State Playoffs
PIAA Semi-Finals vs Port Allegheny – 8 tackles, 2 FF, 1 sack
PIAA Class A Championship vs Steelton-Highspire – 7 tackles
GETTING TO KNOW JAMEL MITCHELL....
How old are you? 15
When did you start playing football? 8 years old (3rd grade)
Favorite teammate ever? Kaden Fisher
Favorite thing about football? CONTACT
Dream College? Penn State
Most tackles in one game? – 35
What NFL player would you say resemble the most? – Micah Parsons
Goals for 2023? – Get an offer from a college to play football
Favorite NFL player? – Aaron Rodgers
Top 5 NFL players of all-time? – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Randy Moss, and Barry Sanders
Favorite NBA team? – Warriors
Favorite NFL team? – Packers
Favorite Rapper/Artist? – Youngboy NBA
Top 5 Rappers – Youngboy NBA, Lil Tjay, Polo G, 50 Cent, and Juice WRLD
Favorite hobby outside of football? – Lifting
Favorite TV Show? – Henry Danger
Favorite Movie? – Rush Hour
Favorite Food? – Ramen Noodles
--------------------------------------------------------------
