Now that we are in the offseason, this is a time where a lot of high school football prospects from around the country start to talk more with colleges as they see an uptick in their recruitments. Other may not be so luck as recruits tend to fly under the radar from time to time. With that being said, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to team up with WPIAL Today's Jonathan Magusiak as he will choose one high school football recruit to profile in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail! Today, we take a look at 2025 quarterback Carson Heinle.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS....

• 2023 PA Prep RedZone Class of 2025 Top 10 QB in Pennsylvania • 2023 PA Prep Rivals Pennsylvania Top Quarterback in the Class of 2025 • 2022 Team Offensive MVP • 2022 WPIAL Greater Allegheny 2nd Team All-Conference QB • 2022 Westmoreland Sports Network Week 6 County Player to Watch • 2022 Valley News Dispatch Week 6 Player to Watch • 2022 Varsity Football Letter (Sophomore) • 2022 Sophomore Scholar Athlete • 2021 Varsity Football Letter (Freshman) • 2021 Freshman Scholar Athlete

PLAYER BREAKDOWN....

Heinle is one of the top quarterbacks in the WPIAL’s class of 2025. He is primarily a pocket passer but when the play breaks down, he uses his athleticism to either extend the play to push the ball down field or he can simply tuck and run and hurt defenses with his legs as well. He spins the ball with excellent accuracy and timing. Last season he had a 61% completion rate. He has one of the strongest arms in his 2025 WPIAL class. He can make any throw on the field and he also throws one of the best fade routes in his class. He makes great reads and quick decisions allowing him to get the ball out of his hand very quickly. Carson took over at QB week 4 and never looked back. He is a leader and he is working extremely hard to make sure he is at his best for his team this upcoming football season. He threw for 1,005 yards this past season in just 6 games. He throws a great ball and loves to stand tall in the pocket and deliver strikes. His ball placement might just be one of his best attributes as a QB. He puts the ball in a spot that only his receiver can make the play or nobody at all. That is something that usually takes years for quarterbacks to develop and understand. Carson has developed a high level football IQ very early in his high school career.

GETTING TO KNOW CARSON HEINLE....

How old are you? 16 When did you start playing football? 11 y/o Favorite Teammate ever? Calvin Heinle (Brother) Favorite Coach Ever? Sammy Albert (Current Head Coach) Favorite thing about football? It’s in my blood. (football family) Dream College? Pitt Most touchdowns you have ever had in one game? 4 touchdowns What NFL player would you say your game resembles the most? Brock Purdy (We had a similar breakout season). Football Goals for 2023? Team Goals: Winning Record – Individual Goals: 1st-Team All-Conference/1st Team All-State Favorite NFL player? Brock Purdy Top 5 greatest NFL players of all-time? Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Tj Watt, Pat Mahomes, and Brock Purdy

COACH'S TAKE....

I asked Carson’s current Head Coach Sammy Albert for a statement earlier this week and this is what he had to say about his young quarterback. Carson Heinle is a fearless competitor. He is a player that is selfless and team oriented, and one that I am privileged to coach. As a young quarterback he has a vision and an extra gear that gives all athletes who play with him or coach him next level confidence when the ball is in his hands. As a young man, he has a charisma and confidence that makes him enjoyable to coach and to know. Carson is a young man that is in control of his own path and has a great desire to be the best he can be. I am fortunate to have him in our locker room.

