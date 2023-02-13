Now that we are in the offseason, this is a time where a lot of high school football prospects from around the country start to talk more with colleges as they see an uptick in their recruitments. Other may not be so luck as recruits tend to fly under the radar from time to time. With that being said, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to team up with WPIAL Today's Jonathan Magusiak as he will choose one high school football recruit to profile in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail! Today, we take a look at 2026 quarterback Cam Walter.

COMBINE NUMBERS....

Max Bench: 215 Lbs Max Squat: 335 Lbs Max Deadlift: 335 Lbs Hang Clean: 195 Lbs Power Clean: 185 Lbs

PLAYER BREAKDOWN....

Cam Walter is one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in the Pennsylvania high school football class of 2026. He started 11 games for class 5A Woodland Hills this past season throwing for over 1,000 yards. He loves to stand tall in the pocket and deliver strikes but his best skill may just be extending the play. He is very athletic and shifty as defenses have a hard time keeping him in the pocket. He may just be the best passer on the move in his entire class. He has great football instincts, he seems to always know the right time to step up in the pocket and also when to get out of the pocket and extend the play with his legs. He throws a tight spiral and has a very high level of accuracy. His deep ball is one of the best among the 2026 class. He has a strong arm and he is able to make every throw on the field. This is a guy who hasn’t even come close to reaching his full potential. That is one of the most intriguing things about Cam Walter as a player. He is already a very good player but when Cam reaches his full potential, he will be one of the best quarterbacks in the state. He is a student of the game, he understands that being prepared mentally is just as important as physically. He watches tons of film trying to improve himself. He is a guy that is constantly doing whatever it takes to improve his game. Cam Walter is one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Pennsylvania’s high school football class of 2026 and I don’t believe it’s much of a debate!

GETTING TO KNOW CAM....

How old are you? 15 When did you start playing football? 4 years old Favorite Teammate ever? I love all my brothers but I’ve been playing with Scoop since I was young. Favorite Coach Ever? Coach Chaz and Coach Taz Favorite thing about football? Friday night lights! Dream College? Clemson, Penn State, and Georgia What NFL player would you say your game resembles the most? Joe Burrow or Pat Mahomes Goals for 2023? Individual: Throw for 2,000 yards. Team: Start the season strong. Favorite NFL player? Joe Burrow Top 5 greatest NFL players of all-time? Tom Brady, Deion Sanders, Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice, and Troy Polamalu Favorite MLB Team? Dodgers Favorite NFL Team? Steelers Favorite Music? Rap Top 5 rappers/artists? Lil Baby, NBA Youngboy, Rod Wave, and OT7 Quanny Favorite TV Show? ESPN Favorite Movie? Hustle Favorite Food? Crab Legs Favorite Drink? Gatorade Favorite hobby outside of Football? Hanging out with friends. Career Goals? To be a business owner.

