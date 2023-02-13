WPIAL Today Offseason Spotlight: 2026 QB Cam Walter
Now that we are in the offseason, this is a time where a lot of high school football prospects from around the country start to talk more with colleges as they see an uptick in their recruitments. Other may not be so luck as recruits tend to fly under the radar from time to time.
With that being said, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to team up with WPIAL Today's Jonathan Magusiak as he will choose one high school football recruit to profile in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!
Today, we take a look at 2026 quarterback Cam Walter.
COMBINE NUMBERS....
Max Bench: 215 Lbs
Max Squat: 335 Lbs
Max Deadlift: 335 Lbs
Hang Clean: 195 Lbs
Power Clean: 185 Lbs
PLAYER BREAKDOWN....
Cam Walter is one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in the Pennsylvania high school football class of 2026. He started 11 games for class 5A Woodland Hills this past season throwing for over 1,000 yards. He loves to stand tall in the pocket and deliver strikes but his best skill may just be extending the play. He is very athletic and shifty as defenses have a hard time keeping him in the pocket. He may just be the best passer on the move in his entire class. He has great football instincts, he seems to always know the right time to step up in the pocket and also when to get out of the pocket and extend the play with his legs. He throws a tight spiral and has a very high level of accuracy. His deep ball is one of the best among the 2026 class. He has a strong arm and he is able to make every throw on the field. This is a guy who hasn’t even come close to reaching his full potential. That is one of the most intriguing things about Cam Walter as a player. He is already a very good player but when Cam reaches his full potential, he will be one of the best quarterbacks in the state. He is a student of the game, he understands that being prepared mentally is just as important as physically. He watches tons of film trying to improve himself. He is a guy that is constantly doing whatever it takes to improve his game. Cam Walter is one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Pennsylvania’s high school football class of 2026 and I don’t believe it’s much of a debate!
GETTING TO KNOW CAM....
How old are you? 15
When did you start playing football? 4 years old
Favorite Teammate ever? I love all my brothers but I’ve been playing with Scoop since I was young.
Favorite Coach Ever? Coach Chaz and Coach Taz
Favorite thing about football? Friday night lights!
Dream College? Clemson, Penn State, and Georgia
What NFL player would you say your game resembles the most? Joe Burrow or Pat Mahomes
Goals for 2023? Individual: Throw for 2,000 yards. Team: Start the season strong.
Favorite NFL player? Joe Burrow
Top 5 greatest NFL players of all-time? Tom Brady, Deion Sanders, Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice, and Troy Polamalu
Favorite MLB Team? Dodgers
Favorite NFL Team? Steelers
Favorite Music? Rap
Top 5 rappers/artists? Lil Baby, NBA Youngboy, Rod Wave, and OT7 Quanny
Favorite TV Show? ESPN
Favorite Movie? Hustle
Favorite Food? Crab Legs
Favorite Drink? Gatorade
Favorite hobby outside of Football? Hanging out with friends.
Career Goals? To be a business owner.
FINAL TAKE.....
Cam Walter is one of the best pure passing quarterbacks in Pennsylvania’s class of 2026. This is a highlight tape that is a must watch. This kid is clearly going to be special, not to mention the program he is playing for produces NFL talent and the proof is in the pudding. Cam has a full year of Varsity experience at the quarterback position under his belt and I believe that is going to be one of the reasons he has a big season this fall. He has talent all around him and I fully intend his stats to take a giant leap from his freshman campaign. The young Woodland Hills quarterback has been putting in the work to become one of the best in his class at the quarterback level position and it shows. Cam Walter is one of the top WPIAL quarterbacks heading into this season regardless of class. I fully expect the entire state of Pennsylvania to know this kids name by the end of next season.
