The NCAA National Wrestling Championships are set to get underway on Thursday morning at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and the Penn State Nittany Lions will look for their 12th team championship overall and third-straight. Below, you can find everything you need to know about the first day of the championships on Thursday featuring sessions one and two.

WHAT TO KNOW

WHAT: NCAA's Wrestling Championships Session 1 & 2 WHEN: Session 1 (12:00 p.m ET) | Session 2 (7:00 p.m. ET) HOW TO WATCH: Session 1 (ESPNU) | Session 2 (ESPN)

- ESPN+ will also have coverage for each mat. You must have a subscription to ESPN+. (H/T ClarkstonMark) HOW TO LISTEN: LionsVision | Penn State Athletics App OTHER IMPORTANT LINKS: - Mat Assignments: Bubbaland | Penn State Wrestling Twitter - Team Scores: Penn State Wrestling Club | Track Wrestling - Full Brackets: NCAA

Penn State seeds

Penn State Seeding WEIGHT SEED NAME CLASS RECORD 125 1 Braeden Davis FR 20-2 133 10 Aaron Nagao SO 14-5 141 2 Beau Bartlett SR 20-1 149 7 Tyler Kasak FR 17-4 157 1 Levi Haines SO 18-0 165 2 Mitchell Messenbrink FR 22-0 174 9 Carter Starocci SR 12-2 184 6 Bernie Truax GR 14-4 197 1 Aaron Brooks SR+ 17-0 185 1 Greg Kerkvliet SR 15-0

125 Pounds

Braeden Davis, the No. 1 seed at 125 pounds, will await the winner of No. 33 Tristan Lujan (Michigan State) and No. 32 Mike Joyce (Brown). Davis will be expected to take care of business in that opening matchup. If Davis does in fact defeat the winner of Lujan/Joyce, he would advance onto the second session on Thursday where he would face the winner of No. 17 Brett Ungar (Cornell) vs No. 16 Dean Peterson (Rutgers).



133 Pounds

At 133 pounds, Aaron Nagoa, the No. 10 seed in the division will take on Virginia's Marlon Yarbrough, the No. 23 seed at 133. Another matchup that should go in favor of the Nittany Lions. If Nagoa does advance, he'll likely be tested in the second session with a likely opponent of Nasir Bailey of Little Rock awaiting him.



141 Pounds

In the 141 weight class, Beau Bartlett will look to begin his run to a national championship against Colorado's Kai Owen, the No. 31 seed. Bartlett has a very favorable route to a potential title run and likely wouldn't truly be tested until perhaps the quarterfinals when he would face Northern Iowa's Cael Happel, the No. 7 seed. With a win, Bartlett would await the winner of No. 15 Mitch Moore (Rutgers) vs No. 18 Cole Matthews (Pittsburgh).



149 Pounds

Tyler Kasak enters this weekend as the No. 7 seed and will face Stanford's Jaden Abas in the opening round. With a win, he would advance to take on the winner of Minnesota's Drew Roberts, the No. 23 seed vs Cal Poly's Chance Lamar, the No. 10 seed.

157 Pounds

Levi Haines brings in his perfect 18-0 record into Thursday's first session as the No. 1 seed at 157. He will face the winner of Buffalo's Nick Stampoulos, the No. 33 seed and the No. 32 seed Isaac Wilcox of Ohio State. Upon defeating Stampoulos or Wilcox, he'll take on the winner of No. 16 Teague Travis out of Oklahoma State or No. 17 seed, Brock Mauller of Missouri.



165 Pounds

Mitchell Messenbrink is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament at 165 after winning a Big Ten Championship earlier this month. He's set to face Northwestern's Maxx Mayfield in the opening round. It's tough for any freshman to win a national championship but on paper, Messenbrink does have a strong path to the championship round. In what would be a cool story, the No. 1 seed and the favorite to win at 165, Mizzouri's Keegan O'Toole is a good friend and training partner of Messenbrink.



174 Pounds

After injury defaulting out of the Big Ten Championships, Carter Starocci will enter the NCAA Championships as the No. 9 seed with a first round matchup against Minnesota's Andrew Sparks on Thursday. Starocci alongside Aaron Brooks are both looking to win their fourth NCAA Individual Championship, joining a truly exclusive club of wrestlers to do so. Notably, both Starocci and Brooks, if successful, would be the first black wrestlers to ever be four-time champions. That being said, if Staorcci defeats Sparks, he will face either No. 8 Adam Kemp out of Cal Poly, or Oklahoma State's Brayden Thompson, the No. 25 seed.



184 Pounds

Bernie Truax enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed at 184 and will face Clarion's Cameron Pine in the opening round. Truax is expected to defeat Pine in the opening matchup and will then advance to take on either No. 11 seed, Colton Hawks of Missouri or North Carolina's Gavin Kane, the No. 22 seed.



197 Pounds

Aaron Brooks is also looking for his fourth national championship and will do so by taking on either Evan Bates of Northwestern or John Crawford of Franklin and Marshall. Looking forward to a potential second round matchup, Brooks would take on the winner of No. 17 Joseph Novak of Wyoming and No. 16 Luke Stout of Princeton. Brooks will likely not be truly tested in the NCAA Championships until the semifinals where a matchup with Lehigh's Michael Beard could potentially await.



285 Pounds