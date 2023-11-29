While Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award, annually given out to the Big Ten's top offensive line while also earning first-team All-Big Ten honors, 11 other Nittany Lions have earned All-Big Ten honors.

Two Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten second-team honors in running back Kaytron Allen and center Hunter Nourzad. Tailback Nicholas Singleton and Tyler Warren were both named third-team All-Big Ten while quarterback Drew Allar, offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, tight end Theo Johnson, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, offensive lineman JB Nelson, offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, and offensive lineman Sal Wormley all earned honorable mentions.

In total, between the Nittany Lions' offense, defense, and special teams, 29 Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors for their performance this season.

The Nittany Lions were 10-2 during the regular season with losses to Ohio State and Michigan. In each of their other 10 games, the Nittany Lions won by at least nine points including nine wins of 17+ points. Penn State's offense this season averaged 37.2 points per game which ranked 14th in the country.

After Penn State's 24-15 loss to Michigan on November 11, James Franklin made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Franklin is currently in the midst of searching for his sixth offensive coordinator.