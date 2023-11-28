16 Nittany Lions earn All-Big Ten defense and special teams honors
On Tuesday, the Big Ten released their defensive and special teams honors and awards. The Penn State Nittany Lions were well represented on this year's All-Big Ten teams with 16 Nittany Lions being honored by the coaches and media with 12 on defense and four on special teams.
Among the 16 selections included defensive end Chop Robinson being elected as a first-team selection by both the Coaches and Media, defensive end Adisa Isaac being selected to the first team by the coaches and linebacker Abdul Carter being selected to the Coaches' first team.
|Player
|Coaches
|Media
|
DE Chop Robinson
|
1st Team
|
1st Team
|
LB Abdul Carter
|
1st Team
|
2nd Team
|
DE Adisa Isaac
|
2nd Team
|
1st Team
|
DB Kalen King
|
2nd Team
|
2nd Team
|
DE Dani Denni-Sutton
|
3rd Team
|
Honorable Mention
|
DB Johnny Dixon
|
3rd Team
|
Honorable Mention
|
LB Kobe King
|
Honorable Mention
|
Honorable Mention
|
S Jaylen Reed
|
Honorable Mention
|
Honorable Mention
|
S Kevin Winston Jr
|
Honorable Mention
|
Honorable Mention
|
LB Curtis Jacbos
|
Honorable Mention
|
No Selection
|
DT Zane Durant
|
No Selection
|
Honorable Mention
|
K Alex Felkins
|
2nd Team
|
3rd Team
|
PR Daequan Hardy
|
2nd Team
|
2nd Team
|
KR Nicholas Singleton
|
Honorable Mention
|
Honorable Mention
|
P Riley Thompson
|
Honorable Mention
|
Honorable Mnetion.
