On Tuesday, the Big Ten released their defensive and special teams honors and awards. The Penn State Nittany Lions were well represented on this year's All-Big Ten teams with 16 Nittany Lions being honored by the coaches and media with 12 on defense and four on special teams.

Among the 16 selections included defensive end Chop Robinson being elected as a first-team selection by both the Coaches and Media, defensive end Adisa Isaac being selected to the first team by the coaches and linebacker Abdul Carter being selected to the Coaches' first team.