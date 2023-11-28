Advertisement
16 Nittany Lions earn All-Big Ten defense and special teams honors

Dylan Callaghan-Croley



On Tuesday, the Big Ten released their defensive and special teams honors and awards. The Penn State Nittany Lions were well represented on this year's All-Big Ten teams with 16 Nittany Lions being honored by the coaches and media with 12 on defense and four on special teams.

Among the 16 selections included defensive end Chop Robinson being elected as a first-team selection by both the Coaches and Media, defensive end Adisa Isaac being selected to the first team by the coaches and linebacker Abdul Carter being selected to the Coaches' first team.

All-Big Ten Defense Selections
Player Coaches Media

DE Chop Robinson

1st Team

1st Team

LB Abdul Carter

1st Team

2nd Team

DE Adisa Isaac

2nd Team

1st Team

DB Kalen King

2nd Team

2nd Team

DE Dani Denni-Sutton

3rd Team

Honorable Mention

DB Johnny Dixon

3rd Team

Honorable Mention

LB Kobe King

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

S Jaylen Reed

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

S Kevin Winston Jr

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

LB Curtis Jacbos

Honorable Mention

No Selection

DT Zane Durant

No Selection

Honorable Mention

K Alex Felkins

2nd Team

3rd Team

PR Daequan Hardy

2nd Team

2nd Team

KR Nicholas Singleton

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

P Riley Thompson

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mnetion.

