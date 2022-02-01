2022 Penn State Football National Signing Day Central Part II

Today marked the second time that high school football seniors from around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college football programs.

The Penn State Football program is expected to sign a couple of recruits today as they wrap up the 2022 recruiting cycle and Nittany Nation has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more.

**We will continue to update this page as the prospects letters of intent come in**