The 6-foot-6, 255-pound four-star recruit originally committed to the Nittany Lions on June 2020 before decommitting in January 2021 only to recommit to the program in September 2021 once again.

Now after committing in the Fall of 2021, Barnwell finally enrolled at Penn State this past January as a tight end prospect. However it was well documented that the tight end position might not be where he would end up as he could play either offensive line or defensive line due to his current build, sitting at 6-foot-6, 250-pounds.

With that being said, it looks like Barnwell will try his luck elsewhere as he is no longer listed on the Penn State Football official roster.