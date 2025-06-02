Penn State Basketball Adds Turkey guard Melih Tunca

Penn State Basketball has hit up the international ranks for their latest freshman addition, as Turkey guard Melih Tunca announced his decision on social media Monday.

Tunca is 19-year old guard and listed as a 6-foot-5 guard, who most recently played for Turk Telekom Ankara in the Turskish BSL. This past season, he averaged 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this past season. This included a career high game where he finished with 18pts, 3rebs, and 2asts versus Fenerbache back on April 5th.

He is also the third European player in the program since Mike Rhoades took over prior to the 2023-24 season, joining the likes fellow 2025 big man Ivan Juric and former wing Bradi Gudmundsson (now at Campbell).