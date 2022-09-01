“My dad was on the phone with one of my trainers back in Pittsburgh,” Williams told Nittany Nation. “His name is D. Brown, he runs the 210ths speed and agility training and he trains Aaron Donald. So he called me on a three-way call with coach Terry Smith and he offered me.”

Not long after the offer, Williams spoke with Nittany Nation to talk about the exciting news and his connections to Pennsylvania.

Penn State Football hasn't sent many offers out as of late, but one of the most recent prospects that they have offered was class of 2025 wide receiver recruit Taz Williams out Red Oak, Texas.

Although Williams currently lives in Texas he has a ton of ties to the state of Pennsylvania as he used to live in the Pittsburgh area.

“I lived in the Pittsburgh area until I was 11,” said Williams. “Then my dad and step mom moved to Dallas. However my mom and little brother still live on the south side, by the Pittsburgh training facility."

It might be very early in his recruitment, but the 6-foot, 170-pound wideout recruit is heavily considering the Nittany Lions, specifically because he used to attend the same high school as a current PSU alum in the NFL.

“Ever since Miles (Sanders) went there I wanted to go there,” Williams said. “I played running back and also played at Woodland Hills, so ever since then I wanted to go to Penn State and play in Happy Valley. Next time I go back to see my mom, I will probably go visit. Hopefully either during my bye week or holiday break.”

At the moment Williams holds two other offers other than Penn State, as he recently added offers from Texas A&M and Texas Tech. However he is far from done with adding offers as some other schools showing interest include Akron, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Texas, Toledo and West Virginia.

Stay tuned for more on Williams and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Nittany Nation!