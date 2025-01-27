Does Penn State now have the best coordinator combination in football?

(Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

On Sunday, Penn State sent shockwaves through the college football world by officially poaching Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from the Buckeyes. Knowles, fresh off calling the plays for the nation's No. 1 defense and of course, helping lead the program to a national championship. Now, he'll join a Penn State program that was on the verge of competing for its first national championship since 1986 and is going all-in on its 2025 squad.

Next fall, the Nittany Lions will return a bevy of talent that could've opted to chase their NFL Dreams this offseason. Instead, the likes of quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive end Zane Durant, and safety Zakee Wheatley are just the headlining names returning for another season. James Franklin's football program already had a strong coaching staff as well; offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is a well-regarded offensive mind and almost landed the head coaching job at West Virginia in December. Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider is one of the best at his position in the country, the same can be said about the likes of of offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. Younger, rising position coaches such as tight ends coach Ty Howl and defensive line coach Deion Barnes are both well on their way to that stature as well. Now, they add Jim Knowles to the mix, widely considered one of, if not the top defensive coordinator in all of college football. That addition, now arguably Penn State for the first time in modern college football; the best coordinator duo in college football.



Penn State now has elite creative minds on both sides of the ball

If there is one thing that Penn State's play calling on either side of the ball will be creative. Andy Kotelnicki is already one of the most creative offensive minds in college football. The 43-year-old Litchfield, Minnesota native likes to compare his offense to a Dairy Queen Blizzard. It's very vanilla in its base and once you have that base, you can add on top of the vanilla with your favorite chocolates, candies, and other toppings. In football terms, that mostly equates to different formations, motions, and other ways that will cause the defense's eyes to wander and as a result, create opportunities for explosive plays. While Penn State statistically did not improve all too much when it came to the scoring offense in 2024 compared to 2023 under head coach Mike Yurcich, the Nittany Lions offense was much more creative, explosive, and dynamic as a whole under Kotelnicki's play-calling. With Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, and Nick Singleton returning and a pair of promising wide receivers entering the program in Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross, the expectations for the offensive line will be high in 2025. Now to pair with the elite offensive mind of Andy Kotelnicki, the Nittany Lions will have an elite creative mind on defense. It's important to note that Knowles runs a 4-2-5 defense at its core and loves to run three safety looks. He will commonly preach throughout the offseason, preseason, and in-season that his defenses are safety-driven. This is good news for the Nittany Lions who should have a strong safety room once again in 2025. That being said, Knowles is a creative in-game playcaller who loves to disguise his looks in numerous fashions and will be aggressive when it comes to blitzing. At times this season, the Buckeyes blitzed upwards of 25% of the time, that percentage is a far cry from former defensive coordinator Tom Allen who was risk-averse and didn't call too many blitzes throughout a game.