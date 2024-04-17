Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2025 DE Jayden Loftin details return trip to Penn State for spring game

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football finished up spring ball this past weekend with the annual Blue / White spring game and with the game always comes a host of recruits visiting campus to meet with the staff and check out the program.

One of those recruits was top defensive line target Jayden Loftin out of Sommerville, New Jersey, who was making his second trip to campus this month.

“It was a great visit, I had a good time,” Loftin told HVI. “I liked how much love they show me and what they have to offer for me. They have a long list of DEs that have gone pro and I love that about the program.”

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement