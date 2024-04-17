Penn State Football finished up spring ball this past weekend with the annual Blue / White spring game and with the game always comes a host of recruits visiting campus to meet with the staff and check out the program.

One of those recruits was top defensive line target Jayden Loftin out of Sommerville, New Jersey, who was making his second trip to campus this month.

“It was a great visit, I had a good time,” Loftin told HVI. “I liked how much love they show me and what they have to offer for me. They have a long list of DEs that have gone pro and I love that about the program.”