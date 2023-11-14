Commitment No. 6 of Penn State's 2025 recruiting class is in. 2025 four-star quarterback Bekkem Kritza announced his commitment to Penn State on Tuesday evening, just a few days after taking an unofficial visit to Happy Valley for Penn State's crucial Big Ten matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. Kritza is the Nittany Lions' fourth commitment this fall joining RB Tiqwai Hayes, LB DJ McClary, and ATH Brady O'Hara who all committed to the program during a three-day stretch in September. New Jersey athlete Omari Gaines and Texas running back Kiandrea Barker both previously committed to Penn State in the spring.

Krtiza is the first prospect from Colorado to commit to the Nittany Lions since at least the 2002 recruiting cycle. Before announcing his commitment, Kritza had received offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (FL), Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, and Texas State. Saturday was the 6-foot-4 quarterback's third visit to Penn State this year, also visiting in the spring and in the summer. After every visit to Penn State, Kritza has raved about the Nittany Lions and his connection to the staff. This past weekend, he was one of four 2025 quarterbacks for Penn State on campus, also being joined by fellow four-star prospects Malik Washington, Ryan Montgomery, and Matt Zollers. Notably, Zollers committed to Penn State on Saturday before the firing of the program's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bekkem Krtiza. When asked about his Yurcich's firing, Krtiza told Happy Valley Inisder, "I love coach Yurcich but like I told Coach Franklin, I committed to him and his program." Notably, while Yurcich played an important role in his recruitment, so has Penn State graduate assistant Danny O'Brien. O'Brien has become one of the Nittany Lions' best assets on the recruiting trail and has become an integral part of the coaching staff and an up-and-coming coach with an extremely bright future.

Kritza has had a unique path so far in his high school career. He originally began his high school career at Fairview High School in Colorado as a freshman before transferring to Santa Margarita Catholic in California. After not starting there as a sophomore, Kritza made the jump to Miami Central in Florida but would transfer back home to Colorado and Fairview in the middle of the season. He finished his junior season by completing 65% of his passes for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. He also added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Fairview. Thanks to his time with Miami Central, Kritza got to know current 2024 Penn State commitment T.A. Cunningham, who has had a similar career path, being enrolled at five different high schools over the last four years. Cunningham's younger brother, T.K. Cunningham, remains at Miami Central and is expected to be among the top overall prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

