2026 Michigan OL Benjamin Eziuka Commits to Penn State Football

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior offensive lineman plays for Detroit Catholic Central, which is considered one of the top programs throughout the state of Michigan year in and year out.

After camping in front of the staff this weekend, Class of 2026 offensive line recruit Benjamin Eziuka has committed to Penn State Football following an impressive camp performance on Sunday.

The commitment shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as Eziuka has been to campus plenty of times since receiving his offer, including a Junior Day back in January and the recent Blue-White Spring Game in late April. Once he camped on Sunday and put together an impressive performance that made him a clear take for the Nittany Lions, it was an easy decision.

With this addition, Eziuka becomes the third offensive lineman to commit to the Nittany Lions in this 2026 class, joining Roseby Lubintus from New Jersey and Kevin Brown from Pennsylvania.

In the end, Eziuka chose to commit to Penn State over 11 other offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Stanford, West Virginia, and a few others.