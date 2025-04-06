2026 Virginia LB Mathieu Kanu Recaps Another Trip To Penn State

Another top recruiting target who visited campus this past weekend was Class of 2026 linebacker Mathieu Kanu, who made the journey up from Virginia.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound linebacker prospect spoke with us here about his latest visit and more.

"It was a great practice that’s set up through individual periods leading into a live period and it was constant competition periods to build toughness to win," Kanu told Rivals. "I had a sit down with Alan Zemaitis and Dan Connor, but I was mainly talking to (James) Franklin. We just spoke on how he appreciates me coming to campus so many times and can’t wait to seal the deal. He spoke about how they see me as a Penn State guy just by the way I’m wired and the plan they have set for me when I do decide to commit.”