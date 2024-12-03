Published Dec 3, 2024
Abdul Carter named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter has been named the Big Ten's top defensive player for the 2024 season.

Carter becomes the first Nittany Lion to win the award since Carl Nassib did so in 2015 and seventh ever to win the award joining LaVar Arrington (1998), Courtney Brown (1999), Micahel Haynes (2002), Jared Odrick (2009), and Devon Still (2011).

This season, Carter recorded 54 tackles including a Big Ten leading 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also had there pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Carter has been arguably the most dominant defensive player in the country since the beginning of November with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Earlier this season, he also had a seven tackle, four tackle for loss, and two sack performance against Illinois.

