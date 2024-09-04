in other news
In Penn State's season opening win over West Virginia last Saturday, the Nittany Lions were without their No. 2 tight end Khalil Dinkins.
The redshirt junior out of Wexford, Pennsylvania was struggling for a few weeks with some 'bumps and bruises' according to Penn State head coach James Franklin who first brought up the issue in mid-August.
"He's had some bumps and bruises and missed some time," Franklin said on August 13. "He is a big, strong, fast, aggressive guy. He's been prodcutive in the amount of reps he's been able to get but he's missed some time. We need him to get him back and get him back soon because I think he has a chance to be a big part of our offense."
Ultimately, Dinkins wasn't ready for the Nittany Lions season opener last Saturday but if Wednesday's practice ahead of the program's season opener was any indicator, Dinkins could return this weekend.
Dinkins after being absent from the Nittany Lions' Wednesday practice last week ahead of their matchup against West Virginia was practicing on Wednesday during the open portion of the practice.
If ready to go this weekend, the veteran tight end would likely end up seeing a smaller role after missing time over the last several weeks as James Franklin alluded to following Wednesday's practice, saying "we gotta knock the rust off."
In the process, Dinkins will likely split snaps with backup tight end Andrew Rapplyea and true freshman tight end Luke Reynolds. Both Rapplyea and Reynolds worked behind Nittany Lions starting tight end Tyler Warren last weekend against West Virginia.
Of the Nittany Lions' 62 offensive snaps last week, Warren played in 49 while Rapplyea and Renolds played in 24 and 12 respectively. Warren was the only tight end to record any stats in the win, totaling three receptions for 30-yards and a touchdown.
Entering this fall, Dinkins was expected to enter the season as the No. 2 tight end though was expected to be pusheed heavily about Rapplyea. Over the past two seasons, Dinkins has recorded nine receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns including five receptions for 57 yards and two scores in 2023.
