In Penn State's season opening win over West Virginia last Saturday, the Nittany Lions were without their No. 2 tight end Khalil Dinkins.

The redshirt junior out of Wexford, Pennsylvania was struggling for a few weeks with some 'bumps and bruises' according to Penn State head coach James Franklin who first brought up the issue in mid-August.

"He's had some bumps and bruises and missed some time," Franklin said on August 13. "He is a big, strong, fast, aggressive guy. He's been prodcutive in the amount of reps he's been able to get but he's missed some time. We need him to get him back and get him back soon because I think he has a chance to be a big part of our offense."