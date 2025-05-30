Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 30, 2025
Penn State Official Visit Profile: Marlen Bright
circle avatar
Marty Leap  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@MartyL_53

After a weekend off for Memorial Day, it will once again be a busy official visit weekend in Happy Valley. In addition to hosting the majority of their 2026 commits, the Nittany Lion staff will also host four uncommitted prospects. This includes one of their top offensive tackle targets for the cycle - Marlen Bright.

Bright is a three-star prospect from Wayne, New Jersey, where he plays for Garden State powerhouse DePaul Catholic. A former high school teammate of 2025 signee Michael Troutman, Bright, like Troutman, is one of the more underrated offensive line prospects in the region for his cycle.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In