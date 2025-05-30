Penn State Official Visit Profile: Marlen Bright

After a weekend off for Memorial Day, it will once again be a busy official visit weekend in Happy Valley. In addition to hosting the majority of their 2026 commits, the Nittany Lion staff will also host four uncommitted prospects. This includes one of their top offensive tackle targets for the cycle - Marlen Bright.

Bright is a three-star prospect from Wayne, New Jersey, where he plays for Garden State powerhouse DePaul Catholic. A former high school teammate of 2025 signee Michael Troutman, Bright, like Troutman, is one of the more underrated offensive line prospects in the region for his cycle.