Blue White Scouting: Davion Brown Brings Chris Godwin-Like Traits to PSU

On Monday night, Penn State added commitment No. 17 to their 2026 recruiting class as four-star wide receiver Davion Brown, a standout at Trinity Episcopal in Richmond, Virginia, announced his decision.
Brown is a major recruiting win for wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and the NIttany Lions. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Brown has been a top target for the Nittany Lions in the cycle, and despite strong pushes from programs such as Syracuse, Duke, and Georgia, Hagans and the Nittany Lions were able to get Brown across the proverbial finish line before he began taking official visits.
Brown is the third wide receiver commitment for Penn State in the 2026 recruiting cycle as he joins Delaware standout Jahsier Rogers and DeMatha Catholic's Lavar Keys.
Below, we take a deep dive into Brown as a prospect.