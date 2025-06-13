Penn State Official Visit Preview: June 13

Penn State is once again hosting offiical visitors on campus this weekend, and Happy Valley Insider breaks down where the Nittany Lions stand with each of the eight uncommitted prospects making their trip to campus.
Penn State DE Max Granville suffers long-term injury; Nittany Lions must adjust 2025 defensive line rotation.
Penn State’s coaching staff is set to host nearly 20 prospects on campus this weekend for official visits.
Special guest Marty Leap of Happy Valley Insider joins The Voice of College Football show to talk Penn State.
Could Penn State be in line for a commitment this weekend?
Four-star tight end Luke Sorensen has a final three of Nebraska, Ole Miss and Penn State with a June 20 commitment date
