Published Jun 13, 2025
Penn State Official Visit Preview: June 13
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State is once again hosting offiical visitors on campus this weekend, and Happy Valley Insider breaks down where the Nittany Lions stand with each of the eight uncommitted prospects making their trip to campus.

