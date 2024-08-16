Penn State's season opener is just 15 days away as the Nittany Lions continue to prepare for their August 31 season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers on August 31. As the season opener draws closer, Happy Valley Insider takes time to buy, sell, or hold stock in the Nittany Lions individual position groups, starting with the offense.

The Penn State offense in 2023 on paper was a good one, they averaged 36.2 points per game which ranked 12th in the nation and averaged 400 yards of total offense per game. That being said, the play calling from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was poor and the passing attack struggled mightily, averaging just 215 passing yards per game.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Yurcich would be fired following Penn State's 24-15 loss to Michigan on November 11. A rather demoralizing loss for the Nittany Lions as the Wolverines dared Penn State's offense to be aggressive, throwing just eight passes the entire game.

In December, James Franklin would make his sixth offensive coordinator hiring, tabbing Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to lead the Nittany Lions offense. One of the country's top offensive coordinators, the hiring was a home run for Jams Franklin.

In 2024, the Penn State offense will be under the microscope especially starting quarterback Drew Allar. The Nittany Lions have College Football Playoff aspirations and it will likely be their offense that ultimately decides how far the 2024 version of the Nittany Lions go this fall.

With that being said, with 15 days till kickoff, here's how we feel about the Nittany Lions' individual position groups.

BUY - If we choose to 'buy' a group, we're raising our expectations for the group heading into the season.

HOLD - If we choose to 'hold' a group, we're currently unsure about how we feel regarding the position overall and will need more time this fall camp to get a better evaluation.

SELL - If we choose to 'sell' a group, it doesn't mean we believe it's a bad position group but that we're overall, having lower expectations regarding the position heading into the season.



