Former Penn State standout Calvin Booth fired as Denver Nuggets GM

Former Penn State Nittany Lion Calvin Booth's reign as the general manager of the Denver Nuggets came to a shocking end on Tuesday afternoon as he was fired by the Denver Nuggets alongside head coach Michael Malone.

Booth was named the general manager of the Denver Nuggets in July of 2020 and oversaw the organization winning its first NBA Championship in 2023.

The Nuggets in his almost five full seasons as general manager made the playoffs each season (currently fourth in the western conference, second in the Northwest Division), held a combined record of 252-145, and as mentioned above, won one NBA Championship.

The dismissal of Booth and Malone who have been with the organization since the 2015-16 season, comes amid six losses in the Nuggets' last eight games, including each of their last four.

Booth played for Penn State from 1995 through 1999, averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game across 114 career games played, including 83 starts.

Booth would go on to be selected in the 1999 NBA Draft with the 35th overall pick in the second round. He would enjoy a decade-long NBA career with seven different organizations. He also represented the United States in the Goodwill Games in both 1998 and 2001.