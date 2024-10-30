By The Numbers: Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a touchdown with running back Quinshon Judkins (1) during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The game Penn State fans have had circled all year is finally here. The No. 3 Nittany Lions are prepping for battle against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The Buckeyes are coming off a gutsy win over Nebraska last weekend, one that nearly saw Ryan Day and company drop their second consecutive game. Ohio State comes into Saturday at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play, with the lone loss coming to Oregon in Eugene. Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the Buckeyes by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's top-five matchup.

Offense:

Ohio State, as per usual, owns one of the top scoring offenses in the Big Ten and the entire country, scoring 40.3 points per game which ranks 11th in the nation and second to just Indiana in the conference. Behind that is a stellar run and pass game, posing a dual-threat offensive attack. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins headline a strong run game that is fourth in the conference in rushing yards per game despite having the 13th-most rushing attempts. The pair are in the top five of yards per attempt as well, having a combined 29 rushes of 10 or more yards on the season. Judkins paces the group with 520 yards and six scores, while Henderson has added 449 yards and four touchdowns himself. Equally as impressive is Ohio State's aerial attack, led by quarterback Will Howard, who has performed well during his first season with the Buckeyes out of the transfer portal. Howard is sixth in the conference with 1,776 passing yards, while being second with 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions. While the Buckeyes have struggled overall of late, Howard has completed 80% or more of his passes, while having nine touchdowns to two interceptions over the last three games. Something Penn State will look to change on Saturday, allowing just 174 yards through the air per game this season and under 200 per game during conference play. Howard has a star-studded receiving corps at his disposal as well, with Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith headlining the group. The true freshman is third in receiving yards in the conference with 623 to go along with eight touchdowns. Egbuka leads the team with 43 receptions for 546 yards and six scores. Not to mention Carnell Tate, who has broken out for the Buckeyes, with 19 grabs for 334 yards as a sophomore. The Ohio State offensive line has had injury troubles, but have only allowed seven sacks on the year, which is good for 13th in the nation, as well.

Offensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall offensive grade. Player Position Grade Notable Grade Snaps Quinshon Judkins Running back 86.3 RUN: 85.4 187 Emeka Egbuka Wide receiver 79.6 RECV: 85.2 326 Jeremiah Smith Wide receiver 75.2 RECV: 82.3 322 Will Howard Quarterback 71.6 PASS: 79.1 385 Donovan Jackson Left guard 79.9 RBLK: 82.3 290 TreVeyon Henderson Running back 70.4 RUN: 82.0 201 Seth McLaughlin Center 75.6 PBLK: 86.7 273 Carnell Tate Quarterback 68.4 PASS: 65.2 330 Zan Michalski Left tackle 66.0 PBLK: 35.9 149 Josh Fryar Right tackle 63.7 RBLK: 62.3 400 Gee Scott Jr. Tight end 61.7 RECV: 61.4 232 Tegra Tshabola Right guard 59.1 PBLK: 56.0 323

Defense:

For as impressive as Ohio State's offense has been, the Buckeye's defense is even better, which is what Penn State will have to tangle with most on Saturday. The 11.9 points per game allowed this season is tops in the Big Ten and fourth in the country to this point. They are also pacing the conference in total defense (254.4 yards per game), which is second only to Texas in all of college football. The Buckeyes have four games allowing seven or fewer points and just two with more than 14, which happen to be the last two weeks against Oregon (32) and Nebraska (17). That is a mark the Nittany Lions have cleared in each game this season, with the lowest point total coming in a 21-7 win over Illinois at the end of September. Ryan Day's defensive unit is crawling with NFL talent, as is a yearly tradition in Columbus, with Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams, and JT Tuimoloau as potential first round picks in the 2025 draft and Caleb Downs having the same hype for the 2026 class. Free safety Lathan Ransom is the highest-graded Buckeye by Pro Football Focus, however, with an overall grade of 88.6 and is expected to play against the Nittany Lions after missing the previous game due to injury. Ransom is one of two elite safeties in the starting lineup, along with Downs. That group has held Ohio State hold teams to just 163.1 yards per game through the air this season. That number increased after Dillon Gabriel had 341 in the loss to Oregon earlier this month, and outside of that game, the Buckeyes have not surrendered 200 passing yards in a single game all year. The run defense has shown some holes of late, but the group of Sawyer, Williams and Tuimoloau have kept opposing teams under 100 yards per game on the ground this fall. Although, that number jumps to 109 during conference play.

Defensive Starter Pro Football Focus Grades Players are in order of overall defensive grade. Player Position Grade Notable Grade Snaps Lathan Ransom Free safety 88.6 COV: 80.2 306 Caleb Downs Strong safety 84.6 COV: 81.6 381 Jack Sawyer Edge rusher 84.1 PRSH: 79.1 294 Tyleik Williams Defensive tackle 80.9 RDEF: 88.7 214 Cody Simon Linebacker 79.2 RDEF: 90.4 283 JT Tuimoloau Edge rusher 77.2 PRSH: 72.3 277 Ty Hamilton Nose tackle 72.1 TACK: 75.5 261 Sonny Styles Linebacker 69.0 RDEF: 78.2 370 Denzel Burke Cornerback 65.4 COV: 64.9 335 Davison Igbinosun Cornerback 61.6 COV: 60.2 364

Special teams: