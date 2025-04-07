Penn State Opens Eyes of Three-Star DE Garrett Witherington

Over the weekend, Penn State hosted a large group of prospects on campus including a first-time visitor in Briarwood Christian (AL) standout defensive lineman Garrett Witherington.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in February and has since scheduled an official visit to Happy Valley. This weekend, Witherington made the journey from SEC country to Central Pennsylvania to get a first look at the Nittany Lions, and it's safe to say that the three-star defensive end came away impressed.