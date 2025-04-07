Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 7, 2025
Penn State Opens Eyes of Three-Star DE Garrett Witherington
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Over the weekend, Penn State hosted a large group of prospects on campus including a first-time visitor in Briarwood Christian (AL) standout defensive lineman Garrett Witherington.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in February and has since scheduled an official visit to Happy Valley. This weekend, Witherington made the journey from SEC country to Central Pennsylvania to get a first look at the Nittany Lions, and it's safe to say that the three-star defensive end came away impressed.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In