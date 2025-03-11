CJ Sadler is figuring out visit plans, details what he wants in a school

Class of 2026 Rivals250 athlete Corey "CJ" Sadler Jr. is currently listed by Rivals as a slot receiver, but he is adamant that he wants to play both sides of the ball in college as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Many Power Four programs across the country are pursing Sadler. Ultimately, being offered the opportunity to play both ways is going to be a driving factor in his decision when he is eventually ready to commit to a school. That likely won't come until late July or August, as Sadler wants to visit many schools in the coming months, but he wants to make his pledge sometime before his senior campaign begins this fall.

"I want to play receiver, also I want to play on defense," Sadler told Rivals.com at the Sound Mind Sound Body media event in metro Detroit on Sunday. "That's going to be a (big) factor where I commit to because I want to play both sides of the ball."

As a junior in 2024, Sadler helped lead Cass Technical High School (Detroit) to a Division 1 Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship. He wants to make sure his recruitment is wrapped up before the fall so he can focus on improving as a leader and helping the Technicians earn back-to-back titles.

Sadler currently checks in as the No. 46 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle. He also ranks as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan and the No. 3 slot receiver in the country. With more than 30 offers to his name, and many schools still in the running, he will use the spring and summer to take many official and unofficial visits and find the right fit.

He spoke with Rivals.com to discuss which schools he wants to see, what other factors are important to him in his recruitment and much more.