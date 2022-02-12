COACHSPEAK: Bo Orlando talks 2024 commit Cooper Cousins

Penn State isn't just landing 2022 and 2023 prospects lately, they also secured one of the best in the 2024 class already as well. In-State offensive lineman, Cooper Cousins committed while on campus in January while on an unofficial visit.

Cousins out of McDowell HS (Erie, PA), became the first commitment for the Nittany Lions in the 2024 class and gets the staff off to another great start with the 2024 class no doubt.

NittanyNation caught up with McDowell Head Coach and Penn State Alum, Bo Orlando following Cousin's commitment to get his perspective on what Cousins will be bringing to Penn State on and off the field, what he can continue to work on as he prepares for the rest of his high school career and the next level, and what makes Penn State an ideal fit.