Published Jan 7, 2025
PSU POD: Previewing Penn State versus Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Richie and Dylan preview the upcoming Orange Bowl matchup between Notre Dame and Penn State in semifinals of the College Football Playoff (0:00).

The guys go position by position breaking down each of the program's position groups on offense (5:10), defense (22:14) and then offer their predictions (33:20).

