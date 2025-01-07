PSU POD: Previewing Penn State versus Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl

Richie and Dylan preview the upcoming Orange Bowl matchup between Notre Dame and Penn State in semifinals of the College Football Playoff (0:00).
The guys go position by position breaking down each of the program's position groups on offense (5:10), defense (22:14) and then offer their predictions (33:20).
