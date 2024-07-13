Advertisement
COACHSPEAK: McDonogh HC Hakeem Sule talks WR commit Jeff Exinor

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Penn State Football landed another new commitment recently and one of top prospects in both the state of Maryland for the class of 2025, wide receiver Jeff Exinor has committed to the program.

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to McDonogh High School Head Coach Hakeem Sule to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Exinor.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

HOW IS EXINOR ON THE FIELD?: "Jeff is very explosive and physical on the field. Both his hard work and determination translate into his play, making him a standout player who consistently puts in effort and stays focused."

