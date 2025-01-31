PSU Pod: Penn State Junior Day Preview No. 2 + Who Is On Commit Watch?

Happy Valley Insider Richie O'Leary previews this upcoming Saturday's Penn State Football Junior Day, as he talks about which committed prospect will be on campus (1:40), which top targets are visiting (3:51) and who could be on commit watch (10:40).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board