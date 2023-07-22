HOW IS ANDREWS AS A PLAYER ON THE FIELD: “Obviously his athleticism and his talent speaks for itself, but I think what really separates him is his motor and the passion that he plays with. He plays with an edge and he did that as an offensive lineman and it will really serve him well as a defensive lineman at the next level. Another thing that gets overlooked in the big picture is that Liam is one of highest football IQ guys that we’ve ever had in our program. He just knows the game and the different details that go into it. I think that he’s going to bring a lot to the table at the next level.”