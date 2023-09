It's official, Penn State football's Drew Allar will be the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions to start the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound sophomore quarterback appeared in 10 total games last season.

In those 10 games, Allar went 35-of-60 for a total of 344 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed the ball 18 times for 52 yards and another score.