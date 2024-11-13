No. 1 overall recruit in 2025, Marcus Blaze Commits to Penn State Wrestling

Marcus Blaze, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, has committed to Penn State Wrestling and is headed to Happy Valley.
Blaze announced on Tuesday he would finally be making his decision on Wednesday, and had narrowed down his choices between three schools: Penn State, Ohio State, and Purdue.
Each had something to offer. Penn State, with its 10+ years of recent success, perhaps one of the best coaching units in the history of college wrestling, and a place to train freestyle at a high level, was in the mix.
Ohio State, located in Columbus, is just a couple of hours from Blaze's hometown of Perrysburg. The Buckeyes have gained a reputation as a competitive team year in and year out, and have a history of making their big recruits count.
Purdue is where Blaze's older brother is enrolled, and was an obvious option. However, he chose the Nittany Lions on Wednesday during a recruiting event at his high school.
Blaze comes to Penn State with one of the most well-rounded resumes in recent memory and is among the best high school wrestlers to ever come out of the scholastic ranks. A handful of recruits leave for college and immediately become involved in the lineup, and that's what Penn State will likely anticipate from Blaze.
He's already won a U17 world title and a U20 silver, and he also placed third at the Olympic Trials this year despite only being a Junior in high school. He has wins over names like Nico Megaludis, Daton Fix, and Nahshon Garrett in freestyle and has beaten NCAA Runner-Up Matt Ramos in folkstyle.
Blaze is a two-headed sword in the aspect that he is just as much of a threat in folkstyle as freestyle. His folkstyle accomplishments include an Ironman title, three Ohio State titles, and placing at the Super 32 twice.
