No. 1 overall recruit in 2025, Marcus Blaze Commits to Penn State Wrestling

Marcus Blaze, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, has committed to Penn State Wrestling and is headed to Happy Valley. Blaze announced on Tuesday he would finally be making his decision on Wednesday, and had narrowed down his choices between three schools: Penn State, Ohio State, and Purdue.

Each had something to offer. Penn State, with its 10+ years of recent success, perhaps one of the best coaching units in the history of college wrestling, and a place to train freestyle at a high level, was in the mix. Ohio State, located in Columbus, is just a couple of hours from Blaze's hometown of Perrysburg. The Buckeyes have gained a reputation as a competitive team year in and year out, and have a history of making their big recruits count. Purdue is where Blaze's older brother is enrolled, and was an obvious option. However, he chose the Nittany Lions on Wednesday during a recruiting event at his high school.