Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 5, 2025
Elite In-State 2027 Defensive Back to Visit Penn State Later This Month
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

One of Pennsylvania's top prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle has set up an unofficial visit to Penn State for later this month.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In