ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

L.A. Thriller: Penn State erases 14-point deficit to beat USC 33-30 in OT
Saturday afternoon's game in Los Angeles is one that Penn State fans are not going to forget.
Penn State Football Postgame Show -- USC Edition
Join the Happy Valley Insider staff as they talk LIVE following Penn State Football's game against USC on Saturday.
As It Happened - FINAL: No. 4 Penn State 33- USC 30
Follow along as No. 4 Penn State takes on the USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum.
GAME THREAD: Penn State Football versus USC Trojans
Follow along with fellow Penn State Football fans chat in our USC game thread here.
Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus USC Trojans
It's almost time for Penn State Football and our staff at Happy Valley Insider offers our game predictions.
Penn State Football currently sits at 6-0 on the year after a 33-30 overtime win over USC this past Saturday and this upcoming weekend they will have a bye week before heading to Wisconsin the following week.
With that being said, let's take a look at how ESPN's FPI or better known as the Football Power Index sees this upcoming game and the rest of the season playing out for the Nittany Lions.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Penn State Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?
From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.
It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."
