Former Penn State Cornerback A.J. Lytton Passes Away in Car Accident
Saturday afternoon tragic news broke that Minnesota Viking rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson had passed away in a car accident. Further news would come out that two other young men passed away in the accident as well, including former Penn State cornerback A.J. Lytton. Lytton was just 24-years-old.
The third person who passed away was Isaiah Hazel. Jackson, Lytton, and Hazel are all Maryland natives who played together in high school at Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Jackson played his college ball at Oregon, while Hazel began his collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to Charlotte.
According to the Maryland State Police, a Dodge Charger being driven by Hazel with Jackson and Lytton as passengers was struck by a driver attempting to change lanes at a "high rate of speed". After being hit by the vehicle trying to change lanes, Hazel's Charger hit another vehicle. Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was later declared dead at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
A former top-100 recruit, Lytton started his collegiate career at Florida State. Lytton played in 10 games for the Seminoles as a true freshman in 2018 before playing in 12 games, including a start, in 2019.
Ahead of the 2021 season, Lytton transferred to Penn State. A key special teams cog for the Nittany Lions, Lytton played in 11 of the team's 13 games during the 2021 season, his lone season in Happy Valley.
The friends and family members of Lytton, Jackson, and Hazel are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
