Saturday afternoon tragic news broke that Minnesota Viking rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson had passed away in a car accident. Further news would come out that two other young men passed away in the accident as well, including former Penn State cornerback A.J. Lytton. Lytton was just 24-years-old. The third person who passed away was Isaiah Hazel. Jackson, Lytton, and Hazel are all Maryland natives who played together in high school at Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Jackson played his college ball at Oregon, while Hazel began his collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to Charlotte.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRHIuIEhlbnJ5IEEuIFdpc2UgQXRobGV0aWMgRGVwYXJ0bWVu dCBzZW5kcyBjb25kb2xlbmNlcyB0byB0aGUgZmFtaWxpZXMgYW5kIG1vdXJu cyB0aGUgbG9zcyBvZiBLaHlyZWUgSmFja3NvbiAoU3RhdGUgQ2hhbXAgMjAx NiBjL28gJiMzOTsxNykgQW50aG9ueSBMeXR0b24sIEpyLiAoQUopIChTdGF0 ZSBDaGFtcCAyMDE1LDE2LDE3IGMvbyAmIzM5OzE4KSBhbmQgSXNhaWFoIEhh emVsIChTdGF0ZSBDaGFtcCAyMDE1LCAxNiwgMTcgYy9vICYjMzk7MTkpLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT25jZUFQdW1h QWx3YXlzQVB1bWE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNPbmNlQVB1bWFBbHdheXNBUHVtYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzhTc1FFZ2JSMEciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84U3NRRWdiUjBHPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpc2UgQXRobGV0aWNzIChAV2lzZVB1bWFTcG9ydHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lzZVB1bWFTcG9ydHMv c3RhdHVzLzE4MDk2MDQyNjE0MzQ1MTU5NDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SnVseSA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

According to the Maryland State Police, a Dodge Charger being driven by Hazel with Jackson and Lytton as passengers was struck by a driver attempting to change lanes at a "high rate of speed". After being hit by the vehicle trying to change lanes, Hazel's Charger hit another vehicle. Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was later declared dead at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

A former top-100 recruit, Lytton started his collegiate career at Florida State. Lytton played in 10 games for the Seminoles as a true freshman in 2018 before playing in 12 games, including a start, in 2019. Ahead of the 2021 season, Lytton transferred to Penn State. A key special teams cog for the Nittany Lions, Lytton played in 11 of the team's 13 games during the 2021 season, his lone season in Happy Valley. The friends and family members of Lytton, Jackson, and Hazel are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.