Former Penn State Men's Basketball forward Lamar Stevens has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics according to Shams Charania of The Athletic via social media.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward spent his first three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he went from a two-way contract all the up to a full fledged rotation player. This past year, he appeared in 62 games (25 starts) for the Cavs while averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while averaging 44.8% from the field.

Prior to this offseason, Stevens was the lone Penn State grad in the NBA, but he is now one of four former Nittany Lions in the league along with Andrew Funk (Denver Nuggets), Jalen Pickett (Denver Nuggets) and Seth Lundy (Atlanta Hawks).