Four-star LB Zayden Walker sets official visit to Penn State

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
On Friday, Penn State football sent official visit graphics out to a long list of prospects and while Happy Valley Insider had previously confirmed many of those visits prior to Friday, one that was not, is four-star outside linebacker Zayden Walker.

Walker on Friday tweeted out his Penn State official visit graphic. According to the tweet, the nation's 26th best player nationally will be on campus June 7-9.

Walker has earned over two dozen offers in his recruitment including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.

Walker previously announced a top six list last November consisting of Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Miami (FL), Penn State, and Alabama. The Georgia Bulldogs are the current favorite to land the country's second ranked linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Walker has also set up official visits to Georgia (May 31), Miami (June 14), and South Carolina (June 21).

CONFIRMED OFFICIAL VISITORS

WEEKEND OF MAY 31st

RB Alvin Henderson (Elba - AL)

TE Nate Roberts (Washington - OK)

WR Kelshaun Johnson (Hitchcock - TX)

DE Max Granville (Fort Bend Christian - TX)

ILB Ty Jackson (Seminole Ridge - FL)

ATH Romero Ison (City College - MD)

WEEKEND OF JUNE 7th

RB Jabree Coleman (Imhotep - PA)

WR Jeff Exinor (McDonogh - MD)

WR Brandon Finney (McDonogh - MD)

DE Landon Rink (Cy-Fair - TX)

S Josh Johnson (Ironton - OH)

S Aiden Manutai (Kahuku - HI)

S Kainoa Winston (Gonzaga - MD)

WEEKEND OF JUNE 14th

QB Bekkem Kritza (Miami Central - FL) -- PSU COMMIT

RB Kiandrea Barker (Miami Central - FL) -- PSU COMMIT

WR Lyrick Smauel (Erasmus Hall - NY) -- PSU COMMIT

OL Owen Aliciene (Avon Old Farms - CT) -- PSU COMMIT

OL Brady O'Hara (North Catholic - PA) -- PSU COMMIT

OL Ziyare Addison (Sumner - FL)

LB Alex Tatsch (Latrobe - PA) -- PSU COMMIT

LB DJ McClary (Henry Snyder - NJ) -- PSU COMMIT

LB Dayshaun Burnett (Imani Christian - PA) -- PSU COMMIT

CB Jahmir Joseph (St. Joe's Regional - NJ)

CB Xxavier Thomas (Central Catholic - PA) -- PSU COMMIT

S Onis Konanbanny (Heathwood Hall Episcopal - SC)

WEEKEND OF JUNE 21st

WR De'zie Jones (DePaul Catholic - NJ)

WR Naeshaun Montgomery (Miami Central - FL)

TE Hayden Bradley (Buford - GA)

OL Max Buchanan (Seminole - FL)

DE Jayden Loftin (Sommerville - NJ)

CB Dawayne Galloway (Marion Franklin - OH)

CB DeShawn Stewart (DePaul Catholic - NJ)

S JaDon Blair (Mount Tabor - NC)

