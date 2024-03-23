Four-star LB Zayden Walker sets official visit to Penn State
On Friday, Penn State football sent official visit graphics out to a long list of prospects and while Happy Valley Insider had previously confirmed many of those visits prior to Friday, one that was not, is four-star outside linebacker Zayden Walker.
Walker on Friday tweeted out his Penn State official visit graphic. According to the tweet, the nation's 26th best player nationally will be on campus June 7-9.
Walker has earned over two dozen offers in his recruitment including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.
Walker previously announced a top six list last November consisting of Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Miami (FL), Penn State, and Alabama. The Georgia Bulldogs are the current favorite to land the country's second ranked linebacker.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Walker has also set up official visits to Georgia (May 31), Miami (June 14), and South Carolina (June 21).
CONFIRMED OFFICIAL VISITORS
WEEKEND OF MAY 31st
RB Alvin Henderson (Elba - AL)
TE Nate Roberts (Washington - OK)
WR Kelshaun Johnson (Hitchcock - TX)
DE Max Granville (Fort Bend Christian - TX)
ILB Ty Jackson (Seminole Ridge - FL)
ATH Romero Ison (City College - MD)
WEEKEND OF JUNE 7th
RB Jabree Coleman (Imhotep - PA)
WR Jeff Exinor (McDonogh - MD)
WR Brandon Finney (McDonogh - MD)
DE Landon Rink (Cy-Fair - TX)
S Josh Johnson (Ironton - OH)
S Aiden Manutai (Kahuku - HI)
S Kainoa Winston (Gonzaga - MD)
WEEKEND OF JUNE 14th
QB Bekkem Kritza (Miami Central - FL) -- PSU COMMIT
RB Kiandrea Barker (Miami Central - FL) -- PSU COMMIT
WR Lyrick Smauel (Erasmus Hall - NY) -- PSU COMMIT
OL Owen Aliciene (Avon Old Farms - CT) -- PSU COMMIT
OL Brady O'Hara (North Catholic - PA) -- PSU COMMIT
OL Ziyare Addison (Sumner - FL)
LB Alex Tatsch (Latrobe - PA) -- PSU COMMIT
LB DJ McClary (Henry Snyder - NJ) -- PSU COMMIT
LB Dayshaun Burnett (Imani Christian - PA) -- PSU COMMIT
CB Jahmir Joseph (St. Joe's Regional - NJ)
CB Xxavier Thomas (Central Catholic - PA) -- PSU COMMIT
S Onis Konanbanny (Heathwood Hall Episcopal - SC)
WEEKEND OF JUNE 21st
WR De'zie Jones (DePaul Catholic - NJ)
WR Naeshaun Montgomery (Miami Central - FL)
TE Hayden Bradley (Buford - GA)
OL Max Buchanan (Seminole - FL)
DE Jayden Loftin (Sommerville - NJ)
CB Dawayne Galloway (Marion Franklin - OH)
CB DeShawn Stewart (DePaul Catholic - NJ)
S JaDon Blair (Mount Tabor - NC)
