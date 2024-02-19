Four-star WR Jeff Exinor sets Penn State Official Visit
Four-star wide receiver and one of Penn State's top targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Jeff Exinor has set an official visit to Penn State according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman.
Previously, Happy Valley Insider and Adam Friedman reported that South Carolina four-star safety Onis Konabanny will also be taking an official visit on June 14th.
In his latest piece Recruiting Rumor Mill: Next Level Greats 7-on-7, Friedman reports that Penn State will be hosting the 6-foot-3 wide receiver for an official visit on June 14. The Owings Mills, Maryland native will also be taking official visits to Syracuse, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Penn State.
Friedman also notes that Exinor is not expected to make any sort of college decision before his visits and instead will take each of his visits before making a commitment.
A standout at McDonogh High School, where Penn State has had great recruiting success under head coach James Franklin, Exinor holds nearly 20 scholarship offers including Boston College, Duke, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Exinor has made five total trips to Penn State including earlier this month for the Nittany Lions' final Junior Day of the year. He also made the trip north for Penn State's season opener last season against West Virginia.
