Four-star wide receiver and one of Penn State's top targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Jeff Exinor has set an official visit to Penn State according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman. Previously, Happy Valley Insider and Adam Friedman reported that South Carolina four-star safety Onis Konabanny will also be taking an official visit on June 14th.

In his latest piece Recruiting Rumor Mill: Next Level Greats 7-on-7, Friedman reports that Penn State will be hosting the 6-foot-3 wide receiver for an official visit on June 14. The Owings Mills, Maryland native will also be taking official visits to Syracuse, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Penn State.

